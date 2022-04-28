West Shore RCMP opioid training saves woman’s life in View Royal

The naloxone kit included in the duty bag carried by officers. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

A combination of community patrolling and naloxone training is credited with saving a life in View Royal.

During a routine patrol on the Trans-Canada Highway shortly before 10 p.m. on April 25, a West Shore RCMP officer spotted a woman sitting on the sidewalk with belongings scattered around her.

When he approached the woman, she began to fall over and he guided her safely to the ground, according to a news release. The officer realized she had stopped breathing and had a weak pulse. He administered naloxone and provided first aid. The woman began breathing again and paramedics took her to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Per capita number of overdose calls in Victoria greater than Vancouver

“Frontline RCMP officers across the country have received training on opioid-related overdoses, and the administration of naloxone, which is now carried as part of our kit,” spokesperson Const. Meghan Groulx said. “The combination of the officer out in the community patrolling, and having the ability and training to administer naloxone are contributing factors in saving this woman’s life.”

READ ALSO: Changes in illicit drug supply offer challenges for Victoria researchers

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP