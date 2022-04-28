The naloxone kit included in the duty bag carried by officers. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

The naloxone kit included in the duty bag carried by officers. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP opioid training saves woman’s life in View Royal

Cops across Canada trained amid the ongoing opioid epidemic

A combination of community patrolling and naloxone training is credited with saving a life in View Royal.

During a routine patrol on the Trans-Canada Highway shortly before 10 p.m. on April 25, a West Shore RCMP officer spotted a woman sitting on the sidewalk with belongings scattered around her.

When he approached the woman, she began to fall over and he guided her safely to the ground, according to a news release. The officer realized she had stopped breathing and had a weak pulse. He administered naloxone and provided first aid. The woman began breathing again and paramedics took her to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Per capita number of overdose calls in Victoria greater than Vancouver

“Frontline RCMP officers across the country have received training on opioid-related overdoses, and the administration of naloxone, which is now carried as part of our kit,” spokesperson Const. Meghan Groulx said. “The combination of the officer out in the community patrolling, and having the ability and training to administer naloxone are contributing factors in saving this woman’s life.”

READ ALSO: Changes in illicit drug supply offer challenges for Victoria researchers

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Housing crunch, province-wide doctor shortage collide in Oak Bay
Next story
Judge quashes Fisheries Minister’s decision to phase out Discovery Islands fish farms

Just Posted

Alexander Kilpatrick and his family hope to stay in Greater Victoria after being issued notice to move out of their Oak Bay rental home. (Kilpatrick family photo)
Housing crunch, province-wide doctor shortage collide in Oak Bay

A helicopter dumps water on a fire outside Kelowna, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Wildfires in Canadian and Alaskan boreal forests release large quantities of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change, a new study says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UVic says curbing Canadian forest fires could be an affordable way to cut emissions

Forty-one homes will remain in a condensed portion of the Tri-Way Mobile Home Park in Langford, next to a new subsidized housing building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford mobile park residents waiting for answers about their future homes

The naloxone kit included in the duty bag carried by officers. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP opioid training saves woman’s life in View Royal