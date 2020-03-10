The West Shore RCMP is reminding hikers to be prepared after rescuing a diabetic woman who was lost on Mount Work without water and a dying phone on March 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP rescue lost hiker with no water, dying phone in Highlands

Bike unit located 27-year-old just before 7 p.m. on March 6

West Shore RCMP rescued a hiker who didn’t have any water after getting lost while hiking Friday afternoon.

Police received a call from a woman who lost her way while hiking on the Highlands side of Mount Work around 5:12 p.m on March 6.

“The 27-year-old woman was nervous as her phone was running out of battery, she did not have any water and was diabetic,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “There were growing concerns over her health the longer she wasn’t found.”

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal shooting of Langford mother

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

According to Saggar, the woman was able to share her GPS location and stayed put while the RCMP bike unit went searching for her, locating her just before 7 p.m.

With the weather warming up, the Capital Regional District recommends planning hiking routes ahead of time. The CRD website also recommends telling a friend or loved one when to expect you back, taking a battery pack with you to charge your phone and bringing extra layers of clothing, plus food and water.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hikingWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another phone scam hits Cowichan Valley
Next story
Saanich driver stikes Telus utility pole, tree on Wilkinson Road Tuesday morning

Just Posted

UPDATED: Spectrum Secondary cancels classes Tuesday after receiving unknown threat

Police on scene, SD61 expected to provide further updates

Driver crashes into Saanich business, flees scene

Incident leaves extensive damage to Condo Group office building

Glenlyon Norfolk School closes campuses in Victoria, Oak Bay due to potential COVID-19 case

As of Tuesday, both campuses are closed early for spring break

West Shore RCMP rescue lost hiker with no water, dying phone in Highlands

Bike unit located 27-year-old just before 7 p.m. on March 6

Saanich driver stikes Telus utility pole, tree on Wilkinson Road Tuesday morning

Police closed the road until repair crews arrived

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Another phone scam hits Cowichan Valley

Phones most popular tool of fraudsters

B.C. Masters Curling champ crowned in Cowichan

With six wins and one loss in round-robin play, Craig’s team had the best record on the men’s side

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

New board elected for Sooke Region Historical Society

Role of museums changing in communities, says executive director

Most Read