West Shore RCMP rescue lost hiker with no water, dying phone in Highlands

The West Shore RCMP is reminding hikers to be prepared after rescuing a diabetic woman who was lost on Mount Work without water and a dying phone on March 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP rescued a hiker who didn’t have any water after getting lost while hiking Friday afternoon.

Police received a call from a woman who lost her way while hiking on the Highlands side of Mount Work around 5:12 p.m on March 6.

“The 27-year-old woman was nervous as her phone was running out of battery, she did not have any water and was diabetic,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “There were growing concerns over her health the longer she wasn’t found.”

According to Saggar, the woman was able to share her GPS location and stayed put while the RCMP bike unit went searching for her, locating her just before 7 p.m.

With the weather warming up, the Capital Regional District recommends planning hiking routes ahead of time. The CRD website also recommends telling a friend or loved one when to expect you back, taking a battery pack with you to charge your phone and bringing extra layers of clothing, plus food and water.

