West Shore RCMP seeks suspects after trio spray paints Langford construction site

Three individuals caught on camera hopping a fence on Peatt Road

The West Shore RCMP released a series of images in search of suspects in a mischief file.

Police are looking to identify suspects in an Oct. 10 report of mischief in at a construction site in the 2800-block of Peatt Road in Langford.

Around 2:40 a.m. that day what appears to be three male suspects are caught on camera jumping the fence and spray painting the concrete walls of the building.

The suspects are described as all having light coloured skin, two wearing lighter coloured hoodies and the third in a dark hoodie.

RCMP ask that anyone who can help identify any suspect to call them at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Westshore RCMP