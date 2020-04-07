West Shore RCMP snag suspect in early morning mail theft

West Shore RCMP were called out to a theft from a community mailbox like this one early on April 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Stolen mail was recovered quickly after West Shore RCMP officers were called to a theft in progress in the early hours of April 6.

A citizen called around 12:20 a.m. to report the theft at a community mailbox at 791 Station Ave. in Langford

The resident said they witnessed a male suspect break into the mailboxes and run away on foot.

Armed with a good description, RCMP officers tracked down a suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man who was in breach of a court ordered curfew. The man was arrested for a variety of offences including, mischief under $5,000, theft from mail, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with conditions.

“Officers recovered the stolen mail and it will be returned to Canada Post. We want to say thank you to the good citizen who called police right away,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for West Shore RCMP, in a release.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP search for suspect, victim in Langford assault



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Westshore RCMP