West Shore RCMP will be increasing their summer patrols across parks in the West Shore. Additionally, they join View Royal Fire and Rescue on boat patrol at Thetis Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Officers also teaming up with CRD park bylaw at popular summer locations

Keep parks on the West Shore safe and report suspicious activity right away – that’s what West Shore RCMP will be doing while increasing their patrolling at popular summer locations.

Officer are teaming up with CRD Park Bylaw officers to patrol parks and will be joining View Royal Fire and Rescue on boats to patrol the water at Thetis Lake.

“We know that our parks in the West Shore are frequented by both local and tourists in the summer season,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer.

“We routinely receive calls for service in these high traffic area. Having an enforcement presence in these areas will assist in making sure park goers are able to enjoy their visit.”

READ MORE: View Royal fire chief frustrated by Thetis Lake accidents

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC ParksWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toxic algae bloom back at Thetis Lake, warns CRD

Just Posted

Painting portraits by numbers in Metchosin

Metchosin-based group’s participation flourishes online

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Officers also teaming up with CRD park bylaw at popular summer locations

Toxic algae bloom back at Thetis Lake, warns CRD

Visitors asked to keep themselves, pets from swimming in lake

PHOTOS: 10th annual Langford Show and Shine dazzles with car cruise

Dozens of vintage and muscle cars ride through Goldstream Ave Sunday morning

Young Oak Bay singer shines in summer of COVID

10-year-old Dashel Scott to play 12th concert

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Most Read