West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Officers also teaming up with CRD park bylaw at popular summer locations

West Shore RCMP will be increasing their summer patrols across parks in the West Shore. Additionally, they join View Royal Fire and Rescue on boat patrol at Thetis Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Keep parks on the West Shore safe and report suspicious activity right away – that’s what West Shore RCMP will be doing while increasing their patrolling at popular summer locations.

Officer are teaming up with CRD Park Bylaw officers to patrol parks and will be joining View Royal Fire and Rescue on boats to patrol the water at Thetis Lake.

“We know that our parks in the West Shore are frequented by both local and tourists in the summer season,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer.

“We routinely receive calls for service in these high traffic area. Having an enforcement presence in these areas will assist in making sure park goers are able to enjoy their visit.”

READ MORE: View Royal fire chief frustrated by Thetis Lake accidents

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC ParksWestshore RCMP