The Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, are up for rezoning. (CBRE Victoria)

The Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, are up for rezoning. (CBRE Victoria)

Western Speedway property is up for rezoning

Rezoning application to be considered during Feb. 8 committee meeting

With the buyer still shrouded in mystery, the Western Speedway and the 81 acres it sits upon are officially up for rezoning.

In a meeting notice issued to Langford residents, the city announced an application for rezoning has been submitted for the 2207 Millstream Rd. property. However, neither city councillors nor staff members were able to confirm the identity of the applicant.

The application does state an intent to rezone the property from commercial recreation to residential small lot 1 on the south side of Millstream Road and business park 9 on the north side, where the Western Speedway is located. Residential small lot zoning allows for single-family dwellings. Business park 9 zoning has not been defined in the city’s latest zoning bylaw document, but business parks generally indicate an area for light industrial and commercial uses.

According to the application, the goal of the rezoning is “to create the development of a business park specific to a variety of business park, commercial and residential uses.”

RELATED: Western Speedway sale gets the green light

Established in 1954, the Western Speedway is Western Canada’s oldest speedway and has hosted numerous NASCAR and CASCAR series. Although the future of the speedway hasn’t been sealed, councillor Matt Sahlstrom – who managed the speedway for 8 years – says the writing is on the wall.

“It’s been dying a slow death the last 15 years,” he explained.

Residents will have the opportunity to weigh-in on the potential rezoning during the city’s planning, zoning and affordable housing committee meeting on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Anyone who wishes to make a written submission can do so electronically or by mail, so long as it is received by no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Information on how to connect to the meeting by phone will be posted on the city’s website, langford.ca.

RELATED: Langford mayor eager to keep cars racing at Western Speedway – now up for sale

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWestern Speedway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Indian restaurant off to fast start on Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

The Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, are up for rezoning. (CBRE Victoria)
Western Speedway property is up for rezoning

Rezoning application to be considered during Feb. 8 committee meeting

Numerous signs reading “There’s always hope” have been installed at the Goldstream Trestle, following the death of Andre Courtemanche. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
‘There’s always hope’ signs added along Goldstream Trestle

Langford teen, Andre Courtemanche’s, body found near trestle Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to help Saanich police identify a suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles in the 2900-block of Harriet Road on Jan. 17. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Saanich police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles

Man entered secure parking garage on Harriet Road Jan. 17

Sam Jhajj, Sita Bains and Sam Seera, part of the ownership group at the new Tandoori Flavour location on Oak Bay Avenue (missing is Jasbir Bains). (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
New Indian restaurant off to fast start on Oak Bay Avenue

Lineups out the door for Tandoori Flavour

Al Kohut, owner of the New Photographers Gallery, stands by one of the images of Jupiter that are part of the Stirring Imaginations show currently displaying at the Sidney gallery. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney gallery offers out-of-the-world views of Jupiter

Stirring Imaginations highlights Jupiter’s complex hydrogen and helium cloud systems

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

RCMP chalked up two arrests just minutes after setting bait bike traps in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo

Two suspects nabbed after Nanaimo RCMP set bait bike traps earlier this month

Most Read