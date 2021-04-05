Western Speedway revs up with name change

Western Speedway changed names to Westshore Speedway for the upcoming 2021-22 seasons. Operations are set to continue at Westshore Speedway until 2022. (CBRE Victoria)

Racing season is around the corner, and Western Speedway is drifting in under a new name – Westshore Speedway.

The name change comes as a fresh start under new ownership, with continued operations at the racetrack set until 2022. A statement made by Western Promotions Ltd. on Facebook, said continued use of the name Western Speedway would have legal ramifications.

“The solicitors for the previous owners of the speedway, on behalf of the previous owners, claim the continued use of the name will suggest an improper association with an existing business, Western Speedway 1966 Ltd., and cause extensive financial damages given the extended scope and scale of Western Speedway’s future,” reads the post.

“Although we believe the support of the fans and racers over the years of the speedway have given meaning to the Western Speedway name, we have been given no choice but to change the operating name of the speedway in order to avoid litigation.”

RELATED: Developers’ proposal on track for rezoning Western Speedway property

Plans for the development of speedway lands are advancing, as a proposal to rezone the property was approved by Langford’s planning, zoning and affordable housing committee in February.

According to the staff report, the developers have proposed allowing racing to continue until the fall of 2022 and have included $2.5 million toward finding a new location for the raceway.

For the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the website, social media pages, email addresses and company branding have all been changed to the new name.

“The new name reflects the continued support we’ve received from the race fans, sponsors, partners, and residents of the West Shore and surrounding areas,” Western Promotions stated. “Our goal is to continue to provide an excellent opportunity for family entertainment in the Westshore.”

RELATED: Petition opposing Western Speedway development proposal gains steam

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.