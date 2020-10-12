Greater Victoria restaurants offer takeout and dine-in Thanksgiving dinners

Christie’s Carriage House Pub is one of many Victoria restaurants serving up a dish-free Thanksgiving meal this holiday Monday. Christie’s meal costs $17 and is available for dine-in or take-out. (Facebook/Christies Carriage House Pub)

Whether it’s COVID-19, a holiday shift or simply a lack of cooking ambition, many Victorians might be looking for a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner.

Here’s a list of spots to get a delicious, traditional meal this Thanksgiving Monday.

Swans Pub

This popular downtown pub is serving up vegan and non-vegan Thanksgiving dinners for $22 each starting at 4 p.m. Swans Pub is located at 506 Pandora Ave.

1550s Restaurant

1550s is serving up all the trimmings for $18.99 per person. Take out and dine-in Thanksgiving meals include roast turkey, homemade sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. If that’s not enough, the meals come with pumpkin pie and whipped cream. 1550s Restaurant is located at 1550 Cedar Hill Cross Road.

McRae’s

This West Coast style bistro has turkey dinner on the menu Monday evening. McRae’s Thanksgiving dinner kicks off with a starter green salad or cream of butternut squash soup. Guests can choose from white or dark meat and every meal comes with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce and stuffing with mushroom herbs and dates. Dinner costs $18 and runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. McRaes is located at 1652 McRae Ave.

Hotel Grand Pacific

If you’ve got a bigger Thanksgiving dinner budget, Hotel Grand Pacific might be the place. Located in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, the hotel is serving up a three-course ‘feast without fuss.’ Starting with greens and butternut squash soup, guests can choose from a roast turkey dinner, a sage and apricot-stuffed pork loin or a kale, mushroom and squash rotolo for their second course. Dessert options include pumpkin pie or a spiced hazelnut torte. Dinner is $62 per person. The meal is offered from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 250-380-4458. Hotel Grand Pacific is located at 463 Belleville St.

Heron Rock Bistro

This James Bay staple is providing a traditional turkey dinner Monday evening. For $45, guests can enjoy a three-course meal including a Rossdown Farms free-run turkey with apple and sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted Saanich vegetables, gravy and fresh cranberry sauce. Dessert is your choice of pumpkin cheesecake or pear and apple crumble. The main course on its own costs $35. Dinner can be ordered for takeout, delivery or dine-in by reservation. Pre-orders are also recommended. The bistro can be reached at 250-383-1545. Heron Rock Bistro is located at 4-435 Simcoe St.

Christies Carriage House Pub

Christies Pub has everything you need for a traditional Thanksgiving feast to go. For $17, hungry guests receive a slow roasted turkey with savoury house-crafted stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted autumn vegetables and pumpkin pie. Dine-in is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For takeout orders, customers are asked to call 250-598-5333 and allow 30 minutes for orders to be prepared. Christies is located at 1739 Fort St.

