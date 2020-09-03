While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

The summer rainfall of 2020 in Prince Rupert broke all precipitation records since as far back as records go, Environment Canada said. (File photo)

While other cities in B.C. dealt with wildfires and heat records this past August, Prince Rupert was a highlight for meteorologists – for its heavy rainfall.

The northern B.C. city saw its highest summer rainfall since 1908, when precipitation data first started to be noted by Environment Canada.

Washing out the previous record – made in the summer of 1969 – when 751.9 mm of rain soaked the city, Prince Rupert received 799.2 mm of rain in the pandemic summer of 2020, from the beginning of June to the end of August.

High amounts of rain, totalling 419.8 mm, during August created ground instability in the region resulting in landslides and human safety rescues.

Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist for Environment Canada said it has been an interesting summer in Prince Rupert, with it being the wettest city out of all those tabulated in B.C.

