Wild ARC looking for donations to care for yearly influx of vulnerable animals

The BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) is asking for donation support as it prepares to care for hundreds of vulnerable animals during its busiest season of the year.

“As the only wildlife rehabilitation centre on southern Vancouver Island, we treat close to 3,000 animals a year and most of those animals arrive during the spring and summer months,” said Andrea Wallace, manager of wild animal welfare. “This is because most wild species are having babies during this time, making both parents and young more vulnerable.”

She said animal orphans end up at Wild ARC after nests are disturbed and when wildlife parents are hit by cars or somehow separated from their young. It’s already a busy period for animal parents as they’re trying to keep their offspring fed and safe, but Wallace said humans create added obstacles for them.

For example, orphaned deer fawns start to arrive at the centre by late spring, usually because their mothers were struck by a car or injured by a predator or off-leash dog.

Wallace said Wild ARC staff and volunteers work tirelessly to feed, clean and care for the array of species that come through their door – each with their own specific diet and enclosure needs.

And as the animal younglings come in, their care requires: syringes, blankets, fresh greens, gloves, gowns, seeds and heaters. All of these are essential to ensure the babies can develop and learn skills they’ll need before they can be released back into the wild.

“The increased wildlife intakes at this time of year puts a tremendous strain on our resources,” said Wallace. “We’re very grateful to all our supporters who help us buy supplies to ensure these vulnerable animals get the care they need for a second chance at life in the wild.”

