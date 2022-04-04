Winds gusting to 90 km/h to cause stormy seas, skies in Greater Victoria

West coast, south Island set to be windy into Tuesday morning

Monday morning saw wind warnings expand from the West Coast of Vancouver Island to include Greater Victoria and Mill Bay.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the extra warnings April 4 just before 5 a.m. that strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring. The forecast includes moderately strong southwest winds developing and strengthening to west winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h Monday afternoon. Strong west winds are expected to persist through the night and gradually ease Tuesday morning.

High winds often cause tree damage and power outages. The first reported power out came around 5 a.m. affecting 225 customers near Sooke.

Environment Canada first issued a storm warning Sunday, noting high winds could lead to dangerous sea surges along western Vancouver Island.

A low-pressure system offshore is expected to create strong west winds of 80 km/h gusting to 100 km/h on the west coast of Vancouver Island starting late Monday morning.

