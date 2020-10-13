Winds leave thousands in Greater Victoria without power

Power outages are impacting thousands of Greater Victoria residents on Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)

Strong winds and rain are causing power outages around Greater Victoria.

An outage south of Cedar Hill X-Road, East of Cadboro Bay Road, north of Weald Road and west of Midland Road is affecting 50 people.

At least 40 people are being impacted by an outage east of Richmond Road, south of Dean Avenue, north of Allenby Street, west of Foul Bay road.

READ ALSO: Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

An outage at Batu Road, just south-east of Bear Hill Road is affecting 25 people.

Officers are responding, along with other services, for a call for downed trees in the Central Park area. Please use caution in the area as several trees are in the roadway & at least one has struck a house. #yyjtraffic in the area will be impacted. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 13, 2020

Additionally, an outage just west of Saanich Road and south of Stellys X-Road is affecting 273 people. According to BC Hydro, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

READ ALSO: 375 Sooke residents without power after downed line Tuesday morning

Branches are coming down on lines across Greater Victoria and we’re seeing some flooding in areas after heavy downpours. Please drive carefully #yyjtraffic and watch for emergency crews.#yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/zgue1gmJDF — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) October 13, 2020

In Victoria, another outage east of Quadra Street, south of Montrose Avenue, north of Bay Street and west of Belmont Avenue is impacting 1,787 people.

In the 800 to 900-block of Parklands Drive, an outage is also impacting residents in that area.

A downed wire is causing an outage east of Gillespie Road, west of Eales Road and south of Kangaroo Road, which is impacting 138 people.

As of 12:45 p.m. the following outages have been resolved:

In Victoria, another outage east of Douglas Street, south of Topaz Avenue, west of Belmont Avenue and north of Bay Street was affecting 2,117 people.

Another outage north of Admirals Road, south of Cooper Lane was affecting 130 people. Crews are on-site and working to determine the cause of the outage.

On the Saanich Peninsula, more than 5,525 people were affected by outages south of McDonald Park Road, west of Third Street, north of the Patricia Bay Highway and East of Kittyhawk Road; along with north and west of Courser Drive; and north of Bazan Bay Road.

Another 220 people in Sidney were impacted by an outage west of Third Street, east of the Patricia Bay Highway, south of James White Boulevard and north of Orchard Avenue. The causes of these outages are under investigation, according to BC Hydro.

ROAD CLOSURE: Blenkinsop Rd between Mckenzie Ave and Cedar Hill X Rd is currently closed due to downed power lines. We are on-scene and will advise when open. #Saanich #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/jptAziDRlE — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) October 13, 2020

For the most up to date information about power outages visit bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

power outages