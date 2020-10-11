The Arts Alive sculpture Winds of Time by Linda Lindsay which sat in front of the Pharmasave on Oak Bay Avenue has been purchased anonymously and will be mounted in the King George Terrace parking lot. (Photo from OakBay.ca)

Winds of Time breezes onto Oak Bay lookout

Donor bought Arts Alive sculpture for Oak Bay lookout

The sculpture featuring the figure of a woman rising from the Salish Sea, that presided on Oak Bay Avenue last year, will permanently overlook the Salish Sea.

Oak Bay council has approved installation of the former Arts Alive sculpture, the Winds of Time, in the parking area of King George Terrace lookout.

The Linda Lindsay sculpture was purchased by an anonymous donor with a goal of installing it on King George Terrace, said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

“We are grateful to the donor,” Murdoch said. “It will be installed when staff have the capacity to do so. We had no issues with the siting.”

READ MORE: Tide rolls back out on Sea Lore’s Oak Bay location discussion

The donor funded $18,000 for the sculpture and an additional $3,000 for the city to install it.

Last year council tussled in its effort to approve the Sea Lore sculpture when an anonymous donor wanted to commission and install a marine-inspired sculpture along the Oak Bay beach between Haynes and Queens’ Park. It was ultimately referred to a public hearing but never made it after the donor withdrew the offer.

At the time, Coun. Eric Zhelka said while it’s an honour to have a $40,000 donation for municipal art, council is not an art panel and such decisions should not be left to them. There was also a backlash from some who wished not to have a tidal sculpture.

“It’s true, it’s a wonderful problem to have,” Murdoch said. “That we have so much art, we have to think about what our limit is and our capacity, but there was no disagreement on this piece.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay unveils plaque to honour late Mayor Nils Jensen

Winds of Time is an existing Oak Bay Arts Alive sculpture and therefore had already been selected by the judging committee.

As Lindsay describes it, the Winds of Time is a woman “rising from the Salish Sea who personifies the beautiful spirit of this place with its unstoppable elements of wind and time. With her knowing smile she seems to say that she has seen it all, and knows what is to come.”

It’s the second Arts Alive sculpture of Lindsay’s to be purchased and installed in Oak Bay in consecutive years. Her 2018 piece, M’akhotso, Mother of Peace, was purchased by the community and installed outside the Monterey Recreation Centre in honour of the late Nils Jensen, a former mayor who loved the statue.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three drivers stopped for violations as Saanich police kick off Thanksgiving road safety campaign
Next story
Municipal election signs to shrink to address public complaints

Just Posted

COVID-19 doesn’t stop Victoria charities from serving up Thanksgiving meals for all

Local non-profits adapt to pandemic this Thanksgiving holiday

Municipal election signs to shrink to address public complaints

Saanich limits sign size, time frame to 28 days before election day

Winds of Time breezes onto Oak Bay lookout

Donor bought Arts Alive sculpture for Oak Bay lookout

Documentary exposes youth sex trafficking in Greater Victoria

First edit set for release in January 2021

New restaurant, grocery hybrid brings local food and community to Saanich

Niche Grocerant is partnering with restaurants and producers to bring local food to the suburbs

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Someone breaks into Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Island

Value of damage and thefts at non-profit’s Courtenay store is estimated at $3,000

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Most Read