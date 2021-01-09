Jude Somers won the 2020 People’s Choice Award for her creation The Santa Train, during Habitat for Humanity’s 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Jude Somers won the 2020 People’s Choice Award for her creation The Santa Train, during Habitat for Humanity’s 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Winners of Victoria’s 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase announced

More than $35,000 raised between Nov. 21 and Jan. 3

After more than a month of displaying the drool-worthy creations, Habitat for Humanity Victoria has announced the winners of the 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase.

Baked to the theme of Coastal Living, the record 33 submissions included seaside cottages, lighthouses, marine life and ships. Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, viewers were able to admire the displays through the windows of 10 businesses across Victoria and Sidney and make their votes and donations online.

Almost Home by Selena Oliveira. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

More than 500 people submitted votes for the People’s Choice Award in what Kelly King, director of giving at Habitat for Humanity Victoria, described as “a very close race.” In the end, the winner was Jude Somers who is known as a previous contestant on the Great Canadian Baking Show. Her creation, The Santa Train, represents the E&N Railway of the 1920s and is inspired by the idea of bringing friends and family together.

Somers said it took her more than 200 hours to complete and that the most challenging part was building a tunnel that wouldn’t cave-in on itself. She added that all the details on the steam engine were “quite tricky to create and assemble.”

RELATED: Winners of 2019 Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase announced

Professional judges also voted on five different awards:

– Best first impression: Almost Home by Selena Oliveira

– Best use of skill and technique: We wish you a Beachy Christmas! by Jen Dumont

– Best interpretation of the theme: At Home on the Ocean by Sheena Wells

– Most creative and original: On the Back Deck by Jesika Edison

At Home on the Ocean by Sheena Wells. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

– Most diverse use of ingredients: Embracing Nature by Parkwood PUGS

“This year brought so many challenges, but our bakers have taken it in stride and created the most delightful display. The skill and thought behind each piece has been truly inspirational,” Yolanda Meijer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Victoria, said.

In total, the Nov. 21 to Jan. 3 event raised more than $35,000 for Habitat for Humanity’s housing project in North Saanich. Bakerview Place will include 10 affordable houses upon completion.

All of the 2020 Gingerbread Showcase creations can be viewed at habitatvictoria.com.

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity opens doors for Central Saanich family

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasfundraiserGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference
Next story
Victoria’s artist in residence creates toll-free ‘Be Calm’ phone line

Just Posted

Mikes (Michal) Patterson has no plans to slow down after recently logging her 3,000th volunteer hour at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Volunteer at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea marks major milestone

Mikes (Michal) Patterson completed 3,000 hour of volunteer work at the non-profit aquarium

The City of Victoria’s artist in residence, Kathryn Calder, created a toll-free phone line designed to give people a calm escape during COVID-19. (Photo by Steve Calder)
Victoria’s artist in residence creates toll-free ‘Be Calm’ phone line

Phone line offers meditation, poetry, children’s laughter

Unlike in previous years, this year’s VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge mainly took place online, with tech companies raising more than $72,000. (VIATEC/Submitted)
Greater Victoria tech companies upload more than $72,000 in food bank donations

VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge benefits Mustard Seed Food Bank

Jude Somers won the 2020 People’s Choice Award for her creation The Santa Train, during Habitat for Humanity’s 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)
Winners of Victoria’s 12th annual Gingerbread Showcase announced

More than $35,000 raised between Nov. 21 and Jan. 3

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst is taking on the challenge of the Wounded Warriors Canada Run to help erase the stigma military personnel and first responders face dealing with mental health issues. (Photo courtesy of Paul Hurst)
View Royal fire chief gears up for Wounded Warrior Run

February run from Port Hardy to Victoria offers support to members of military and first responders

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

Most Read