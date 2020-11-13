Winter Market pops up in Central Saanich this Saturday

Seasonal market hits Centennial Park, Nov. 14, 21, and 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peninsula Country Market is holding three editions of Winter Market at Central Saanich’s Centennial Park on Saturdays in November, starting Nov. 14. (Facebook/Peninsula Country Market)

A seasonal farmer’s market opens in Central Saanich this Saturday subject to various COVID-19 protocols.

Winter Market, organized by Peninsula Country Market, welcomes Christmas shoppers for the first of three times this this year on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main parking lot of Centennial Park. It returns Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, each time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizer Marlene Hamer said the Winter Market allows residents to shop from local vendors safely outdoors.

“The market will also be a fun open-air way to get in the spirit of the season and to pick up presents, stocking stuffers and get a head start on your holiday baking,” she said.

Visitors must wear masks all the time under COVID-19 protocols that also limit one group of customers per vendor at all times. Organizers are also asking visitors to limit the number of family members and pets attending to allow for social distancing and to stay at home if they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Visitors may bring their own bags and vendors may ask visitors to pack their bags themselves.

