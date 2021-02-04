A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen

With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

A cougar has been spotted roaming a popular walking area in an east Courtenay neighbourhood, serving as a reminder for the public to be vigilant at all times and to keep pets at home or leashed.

Dawson Deederly and neighbour Cat Pedersen captured the cougar on their houses’s surveillance cameras around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 3) at their homes on Muir Road.

“The cougar stuck too close to the house to set off our garage cameras and sensor lights. Then it went to the neighbours’ backyard … hopped their fence and went into their front yard … (and) ended up in their neighbour’s driveway,” Deederly said.

The area behind the homes houses a duck pond and frequently-used walking trails and is adjacent to Sandwick Park.

The cougar was spotted about one kilometre away from Queneesh Elementary School, located on Mission Road.

Jillian Bjarnason, a conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said cougars – who are nocturnal animals – are very active at night and most likely would be searching for small prey.

“Bring in any pets at night – especially cats – and minimize attractants such as pet food left outside.”

The sighting has been reported to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. To report cougar or bear sightings, call the BC Conservation Officer 24-hour call service at 1-877-952-7277.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Bear calls down, cougar calls up in Cumberland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’
Next story
Housing shortage showing its teeth after North Island apartment fire

Just Posted

Saanich police are investigating a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road. (Google Maps)
UPDATED: Police on scene of fatal West Saanich Road crash

Traffic being diverted, police ask motorists to avoid area

West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP will talk to man about ‘concerning behaviour’ on trail in Langford

Man identified in Jan. 31 report that left woman concerned

Overhead rendering (centre corridor) of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson St. that was approved by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
‘Gentle densification’ of large city lot convinces Victoria council to approve development

Three-building project on Richardson Street includes four units at below market value

The Sooke homeless shelter, located at 2197 Otter Point Rd, will have to find a permanent location by the end of March. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke homeless shelter must relocate by end of March

Otter Point Road property owner wants to develop property

Victoria police arrested a man under the Mental Health Act Feb. 4 following reports of damaged property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Barricaded man in crisis arrested by Victoria police

Man was arrested under Mental Health Act

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Housing shortage showing its teeth after North Island apartment fire

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen
With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Crisis Centre B.C. volunteers are answered an influx of callers searching for mental help in January, even after a provincial COVID-19 vaccine strategy was enacted. (Contributed)
Crisis calls in B.C. still climbing despite hope brought by rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Crisis Centre B.C. saw a 20 per cent increase in people seeking mental help since outset of pandemic

Most Read