Sooke RCMP ask anyone with information about a youth stabbed April 14 to call them. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke RCMP ask anyone with information about a youth stabbed April 14 to call them. (Black Press Media file photo)

Witnesses render first aid after youth stabbed, significantly injured on Sooke trail

Sooke RCMP take second youth into custody, say no further risk to the public

One youth suffered significant injuries and another is in custody after a Thursday afternoon stabbing.

Sooke RCMP were called April 14 around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing on a wooded trail near the end of Throup Road.

Officers found a youth with significant injuries and took a second youth into custody without incident. The suspect will be held in custody to appear in court, Sooke RCMP said in a news release.

Witnesses provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the victim to hospital.

RCMP say this appears to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public. The agency will not release further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating spiked tree found in Fairy Creek area

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
‘This is what we trained for:’ Soldiers depart to help humanitarian crisis in Europe

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP ask anyone with information about a youth stabbed April 14 to call them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Witnesses render first aid after youth stabbed, significantly injured on Sooke trail

The Victoria Clipper approaches its berth in the Inner Harbour after sailing from Seattle on Friday, April 15, for the first time since the fall of 2021 and for what is hoped to be the return of normal crossings, which were disrupted for two years by pandemic border restrictions. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Demand strong as Victoria Clipper brings first passengers from Seattle in months

Taking down the bleachers board by board is Andy Cottyn, who built the wooden structure at Western Speedway. (Photo submitted)
Western Speedway fueled lifelong dream of Langford track legend Andy Cottyn

Camosun College anthropology instructor Nicole Kilburn has done a deep-dive to understand the origins of several iconic Easter symbols. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Greater Victoria anthropologist cracks open origins of Easter eggs, bunnies