Woman arrested after car drives into Victoria pond

She faces recommended charges related to impaired driving following the Friday night incident

A woman is facing recommended charges related to impaired driving after VicPD responded to a report of a car in a pond off Dallas Road Friday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A woman was arrested and faces recommended impaired driving charges after VicPD responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond off Dallas Road.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday (July 8), police were called to the pond off Dallas Road near Government Street for a report that a woman had driven her vehicle into the water.

Police located the driver at the scene and arrested her. No one was injured in the incident.

The woman was brought to VicPD jail cells for an impaired driving investigation, which resulted in recommended charges related to impaired driving, according to a police news release.

She was held in custody until sober, and released with a future court date.

The investigation remains ongoing. and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1.

READ MORE: Man arrested after indecent act reported at Victoria playground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD