A woman is facing recommended charges related to impaired driving after VicPD responded to a report of a car in a pond off Dallas Road Friday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A woman is facing recommended charges related to impaired driving after VicPD responded to a report of a car in a pond off Dallas Road Friday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Woman arrested after car drives into Victoria pond

She faces recommended charges related to impaired driving following the Friday night incident

A woman was arrested and faces recommended impaired driving charges after VicPD responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond off Dallas Road.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday (July 8), police were called to the pond off Dallas Road near Government Street for a report that a woman had driven her vehicle into the water.

Police located the driver at the scene and arrested her. No one was injured in the incident.

The woman was brought to VicPD jail cells for an impaired driving investigation, which resulted in recommended charges related to impaired driving, according to a police news release.

She was held in custody until sober, and released with a future court date.

The investigation remains ongoing. and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1.

READ MORE: Man arrested after indecent act reported at Victoria playground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Previous story
Victoria man to pay $30K in settlement with B.C. Securities Commission

Just Posted

A woman is facing recommended charges related to impaired driving after VicPD responded to a report of a car in a pond off Dallas Road Friday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Woman arrested after car drives into Victoria pond

The BC Securities Commission has ordered a Victoria man to pay $30,000 as part of a settlement after he was found to be providing financial services without proper registration under the Securities Act. (Pixabay)
Victoria man to pay $30K in settlement with B.C. Securities Commission

Peter Mingrone aspires to emulate his favourite grand masters when he plays chess. (Photo courtesy of Peter Mingrone)
‘There’s no luck in chess’: UVic student, 22, takes first place at Canada Day tournament

Dorothy Wing, left, and Myrtle Peters, residents at Revera Parkwood Court on Shelbourne Street, stand with some of theirs and other resident artworks. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Artists at Saanich retirement community reflect on a lifetime of inspiration