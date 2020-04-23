The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has completed the 58-metre extension to the Pier B mooring dolphin at the Victoria Cruise Terminal. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

Work wraps up on extension at Victoria Cruise Terminal

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority completes $6.8 million, 58-metre extension to mooring dolphin

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to cruise ship traffic in Victoria, but a major expansion will be in place when the ships return.

The 58-metre extension to the Pier B mooring dolphin at the Victoria Cruise Terminal has received final review from the engineering team, signalling completion of one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA).

Originally planned for completion in 2019, the project was delayed for a year after the custom-fabricated steel was lost at sea in December 2018. Despite the one-year delay the construction period took six months and was on schedule and within budget.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s second steel shipment arrives safely

Construction was completed by Ruskin Construction, with more than 65 contractors, suppliers, engineering, and environmental teams required to work on the project. Placed into the seabed were two, three-metre (10 foot) diameter coated steel monopiles with a combined length of 291 m (954 feet), together weighing approximately 96 metric tonnes. Two concrete platforms requiring approximately 150 cubic metres (196 cubic yards) of concrete complete with reinforcement cap the project at the surface.

The dolphin extension will allow for cruise vessels that are close to 350 metres (1,148 feet) long to safely moor in port when ship sailings resume along the West Coast. The structures are designed for vessels of approximately 225,000 gross tons.

Due to COVID-19, the sailing season has been delayed by Transport Canada until at least July 1, 2020. GVHA team members continue to engage with all partners on the reintroduction of cruises to the region, which will come only through guidance of health and federal officials.

ALSO READ: Victoria cruise ship cancellations will have ‘significant economic impacts,’ GVHA says

The Victoria Cruise Terminal at The Breakwater District welcomed more than 700,000 passengers and 300,000 crew in 2019, including the inaugural call of the Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas, which will be one of the vessels to utilize the new mooring dolphin when sailings resume.

For more information, visit www.GVHA.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-vehicle crash near Thetis Lake attributed to speeding, one driver sent to hospital
Next story
Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Furry-baby food bank launches in Sooke

Paws At Home initiative ensures full bellies for local pets in need

VIDEO: Vehicle impounded after intoxicated driver swerves into Langford ditch

West Shore RCMP says driver was uninjured, issued 90-day driving prohibition

Sooke businesses adjust to new reality amid COVID-19 pandemic

Staff at Bosley’s keep a positve attitude, ‘singing and dancing’ in the store

Saanich police rescue man with arm caught in donation bin

Many in search of clean clothing as pandemic closes shelters, thrift stores

Sooke firefighters ignites ‘drive-by birthdays’ for youth and seniors

Birthday initiative gives residents in isolation an opportunity to celebrate their big day

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Vancouver Island stroke survivor uses axe throwing for relief and recovery during COVID-19 pandemic

Erin Katz spent eight weeks in hospital recovering from multiple strokes

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Most Read