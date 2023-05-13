World-class Thrifty Foods Skatepark opens on the West Shore

Westshore Skatepark Coalition member Jimmy Miller cuts the ribbon alongside West Shore mayors and councillors at the Thrifty Foods Skatepark grand opening at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood May 13. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Colwood councillor Dean Jantzen tests out the new Thrifty Food Skatepark at West Shore Parks and Recreation May 13. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) The new Thrifty Foods Skatepark grand opening in Colwood May 13 drew many from the Greater Victoria skateboarding community. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) West Shore Parks and Recreation community development coordinator Bobbi Neal celebrates the grand opening of the Thrifty Foods Skatepark in Colwood May 13. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Colwood councillors Misty Olsen (left) and Dean Jantzen (right) with Mayor Doug Kobayashi at the Thrifty Foods Skatepark grand opening at West Shore Parks and Recreation May 13. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria skaters were already taking their maiden shreds at the new Thrifty Foods Skatepark as West Shore Parks and Recreation hosted a grand opening for the long-awaited facility at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood Saturday.

The event brought together skateboard enthusiasts from across the region to celebrate the opening of the world-class facility. The skatepark is a state-of-the-art concrete park that features a variety of obstacles including a bowl, ledges, rails and banks. It’s also designed to accommodate skateboarders of all skill levels, from beginners to experts.

“The $1,279,900 skatepark, designed and built by Vancouver-based New Line Skateparks, is a world-class skateable/rideable landscape destination that features a hybrid conceptual design,” Geoff Welham, West Shore Parks and Recreation recreation manager, said in a statement.

“The park is aimed at being welcoming, inclusive, flexible, exciting and memorable for all ages and abilities,” he said.

ALSO READ: Langford Beer Festival returns bigger than ever July 15

In 2015, the skatepark at Belmont Secondary School in Langford was destroyed – a hard blow to the Greater Victoria skating community, according to Westshore Skatepark Coalition member Jimmy Miller, who spoke at the event.

Mayors and councillors from the West Shore’s five municipalities were also in attendance for the skatepark’s official ribbon cutting.

“This skatepark will provide opportunities for our youth to get active in an outside setting, while contributing to a healthy lifestyle and supporting real-life, face-to-face social interactions and build and grow friendships,” said View Royal councillor Damian Kowalewich.

“Skateparks offer spaces to hone physical mental resilience. In contrast to the division of the world, skateparks are a place of diversity, inclusion and they act as a safety net for vulnerable youth,” said Miller.

“Skateparks are a valid part of our community.”

ALSO READ: Colwood adopts plans for Havenwood, Latoria Creek parksColwood adopts plans for Havenwood, Latoria Creek parks

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaOutdoors and RecreationskateboardingWest ShoreWest Shore Parks and Recreation