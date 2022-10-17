Cpt. Jered Blaikie of Central Saanich Fire Department holds up the male tabby he and his colleagues helped rescue Saturday afternoon. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

Cpt. Jered Blaikie of Central Saanich Fire Department holds up the male tabby he and his colleagues helped rescue Saturday afternoon. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

Young girl on way to McDonald’s helps rescue cat from parked car in Central Saanich

Cat is now recovering at CRD Animal Shelter

Thanks to an attentive young girl, a male orange tabby cat is now recovering at the CRD Animal Shelter.

Members of Central Saanich Fire Department and Central Saanich Police Service rescued the animal from a parked, locked car Saturday afternoon near the McDonald’s Restaurant in Central Saanich after the girl had heard the animal while walking toward the fast food restaurant with her parents, said Cpt. Dan Little of Central Saanich Fire.

“This cat was crying profusely,” he said.

Little said is not clear when and why the animal entered the vehicle’s engine room, where it found itself stuck between the engine block and the firewall.

Little said the animal might have entered overnight for warmth, but nobody can be sure.

The vehicle itself belonged to a woman, who had parked near the restaurant before departing for Vancouver, where Central Saanich police eventually reached her. Police became involved after the family had contacted the fire department, which contacted police.

Little said firefighters attending the scene then used a device commonly used by tow truck drivers to open the vehicle and pop the hood.

While engine grease had blackened the animal, which Miller described as “very distraught” when discovered, it was un-injured.

“He was physically fine, ” Little said.

A search for the owner of the animal — which did not carry any tags or collar — proved unsuccessful.

The family, which discovered the animal, then brought it to the shelter, he added.

Saanich Peninsula

 

This photo shows the location inside the engine compartment of the vehicle, from which Central Saanich Fire Department and Central Saanich Police Service rescued a trapped cat Saturday afternoon. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

