Young Oak Bay driver ticketed twice in one night for driving without license

An Oak Bay Police Department officer ticketed a young driver twice in one night last week for driving without a license. (Black Press Media file photo)

An 18-year-old man was fined for driving without a license twice in the same day by Oak Bay police.

On July 20, an officer conducting speed enforcement on Foul Bay Road at Newton Street clocked a vehicle travelling at 74km/h in a 50 zone. The vehicle was stopped and the 18-year-old driver was ticketed for speeding, as well as having no driver’s licence and failure to produce insurance, Oak Bay police stated in a release.

The driver told the officer he would leave the vehicle parked and make arrangements to have it picked up and the officer returned to traffic enforcement. A short time later, however, the officer saw the man driving away. He was pulled over again and issued a second ticket for driving with no licence.

Items missing after construction site break-in

On July 21, Oak Bay police were called regarding a break and enter at a construction site in the 3100 block of Beach Drive. The complainant told police they watched their security video and saw a person on their property from 3:00 to 4:20 a.m.

The person seen on camera accessed the property from the shoreline and left the same way. Several random items were found to be missing, including rubber boots, a head lamp, tool belt and rain jacket.

Online scammers make off with $3,000

On July 24, the OBPD received a report of an online scam in which a person received an email from the “CRA” saying money was owed.

The complainant followed the links and provided the information to their credit card including their security code. After providing the information, the complainant suspected something was wrong and contacted their credit card company.

The online scammer managed to charge over $3,000 on the credit card before it was cancelled. No word was given on whether the person was reimbursed for any of the fraudulent charges.

Oak Bay police ask anyone in the community who ay have information on any of these crimes, or others, to phone police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Excessive speeders on Beach Drive caught in the act in Oak Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayOak Bay Police Department