Youth seriously injured by weapon at Victoria street party with more than 100 people

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a youth was assaulted with a weapon Saturday night.
On Aug. 20, just before 11 p.m., VicPD was called to the 2200-block of Victoria Street for a report of a youth assaulted during a party, according to a news release.
Officers found more than 100 youth gathered in the street. They located an injured youth who was taken to hospital suffering injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Police did not specify the type of weapon used.
No arrests have been made and VicPD asks anyone with information to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.