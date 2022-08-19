Glen Chwojka

August 19, 2022
Celebration of life at Andy and Jennifer’s house! 3075 Michelson rd Aug 27 1-4pm.
We want everyone who can to join us and celebrate the wonderful person Glen was..I anticipate a lot of people so I’m asking if everyone could bring a finger food I will supply plates napkins and forks…come and tell your best stories or just have a drink and a puff and some grub. See you all soon.
