COLUMN: Returning Green MLA gives thanks, looks forward to the future

MLA-Elect for Saanich North and the Islands

I raise my hands in gratitude for the opportunity to continue as the representative of Saanich North and the Islands in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia. Thank you!

I’m honoured to be entrusted with this important responsibility and I pledge to work everyday to better understand our communities so I can more effectively advocate on our behalf.

Over the past three and a half years I have established strong community networks and by continuing to work in the spirit of coordination and cooperation we will advance our local interests to government institutions and secure investments in healthcare, education, transportation and infrastructure. Together, we will speak with a unified voice when we need to seek the support of the provincial government.

In the coming weeks we will be moving the constituency office to a new location in Sidney. We are seeking a street level space that accommodates community engagement as well as a secure and safe environment to serve constituents who need our advocacy. The constituency office is public space, paid for by public funds, as such the boardroom and gathering spaces will continue to be available for you and your community organizations to use.

My role in the provincial government has changed. Throughout my first term I was both a partner in a productive minority government and also a member of the opposition. The experience I gained will be invaluable as I transition into an opposition MLA.

The opposition is often undermined and underestimated. Our system of government serves the public interest when there is a balanced distribution of power, when the checks and balances are maintained, and mechanisms for transparency and accountability are respected.

I look forward to fully embracing the challenges and opportunities as a member of the opposition. I’m committed to asking thoughtful questions in an effort to improve our provincial governance and I’m excited to accept Premier John Horgan’s invitation to propose good ideas and work with the government to advance them.

Thank you again for your confidence. I look forward to connecting with you in the weeks and months ahead.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please email me at Adam.Olsen.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call us at 250-655-5600.

