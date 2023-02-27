OPINION SIG

EDITORIAL: Fresh ideas will revitalize transportation in Capital Region

There’s a need to embrace collaboration and prioritize transportation needs in region

Collaboration is the key to solving the transportation infrastructure problem in the Capital Region.

Residents, local government officials, and commuters have expressed concerns about the region’s transportation system for years.

Fortunately, there is hope for change as the Victoria Regional Transit Commission and the Capital Regional District chairs are committed to working together to develop a transportation initiative that will benefit the entire region.

RELATED: Victoria transit commission chair prioritizes collaboration for regional transportation

The appointment of Sooke Mayor Maja Tait as transit commission chair signifies a new era of leadership and fresh ideas that will help steer the region’s transportation system toward a more sustainable, equitable, and efficient future. Tait believes that a regional transportation authority will create more formality around the delivery of transportation services and foster collaboration among the municipalities.

“We need to work together,” says Tait.

CRD chair Colin Plant echoes Tait’s sentiments, stating that the CRD has been considering the idea of a transportation authority for years and would like to see the CRD take a more regional direction with transportation.

Although the idea of a transportation authority has faced opposition in the past, a unified approach is necessary to prioritize the region’s transportation needs. Creating a transportation authority can help to improve transportation options and services, increase safety and security, and promote sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

It’s time for the region’s municipalities to work together to solve the transportation infrastructure problem.

With fresh leadership and innovative ideas, positive change is on the horizon for the Capital Region’s transportation system.

Let’s embrace collaboration and prioritize the transportation needs of the region.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EditorialsGreater VictoriaSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Not fair to paint all dog owners with the same brush

Just Posted

Oak Bay Marine Group owns and operates Oak Bay Marina (pictured), North Saanich Marina, Ladysmith Marina and Pedder Bay RV Resort and Marina in Metchosin as well as several restaurants. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Labour shortages’: Iconic Oak Bay Marina eatery closing its doors

OPINION SIG
EDITORIAL: Fresh ideas will revitalize transportation in Capital Region

Gery Lemon has made a daily habit of taking a quick dip in the cold Pacific Ocean, and a growing number of people have started joining her for the physical and mental benefits she has enjoyed. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘I’m hooked’: View Royal woman takes daily cold plunge, says you should too

Urologist Dr. Nathan Hoag demonstrates the use of a ureteroscope inside an operating room at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria Hospitals Foundation raising money for equipment and research