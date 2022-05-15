Greater Victoria organizations in search of volunteers

A number of non-profit agencies around Greater Victoria are in need of volunteers.

Quartet Fest West 2022 is seeking billet hosts for guest musicians. Quartet Fest West is a two-week chamber music festival that runs from June 27 to July 9 at the University of Victoria. Quartet Fest West is looking for host families who can welcome these wonderful musicians into their homes – from July 2-5 for the Skyros Quartet, or from July 4-8 for Beth Sandvoss and Theresa Plotnik. Benefits include free admission to concerts. Please contact Bryony at Bryonyhulme@gmail.com for more information about this very special volunteer opportunity.

SUPPLY Victoria is seeking volunteers to support their mission to craft a sustainable future at their Creative Reuse Centre (750 Fairfield) and at public events out in the community. Available positions include: reuse receptionist, salvaged supply sorter, creative reuse educators, and special event helpers. More info at: www.supplyvictoria.ca/volunteer or email ashley@supplyvictoria.ca.

The Cridge Transition House for Women is looking for volunteers to join its women-empowerment team. They are specifically looking for individuals to fill the position of an administrative support volunteer, which involves working in the transition house office with a staff support worker, helping to answer phones, ensure house safety and security, interact with clients and residents in and out of office, run errands, and a lot more. Volunteers are asked to commit to a two-hour shift, once per week from 1 to 3 p.m. and a six-month term. Orientation is provided. If you want to help to create a supportive and caring living environment for survivors of domestic violence, please reach out to Rochelle at volcoordinator@cridge.org. She can let you know more about the application process and answer any questions.

Souper Meals is a busy, fun and supportive food services training program for clients with mental illness. The program prepares nutritious homemade meals that are sold at an affordable price to clients connected to the mental health system. They are currently recruiting a volunteer sales desk clerk. They require someone who has the ability to handle cash at their sales desk for about two or three hours a day on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. If this sounds like a fit for you, please contact Arista Marthyman, arista@volunteervictoria.bc.ca.

The Victoria Police Department is looking for volunteers. Do you want to help make your community safer? Consider joining the volunteer team at the Victoria Police Department, which is now accepting applications for the next training session in June. Learn more about programs and how to apply at www.vicpd.ca or contact Tara at tara.gilroy-scott@vicpd.ca.

The 55+ BC Games 2022 are coming to Greater Victoria from Sept. 13-17. They are looking for 1,500 enthusiastic volunteers in a variety of opportunities. Volunteers are needed in registration, technology, hosts, medal ceremonies, operations and sport. The majority of volunteer shifts for the games are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Games will feature 30 sports and activities including tennis, hockey, lawn bowling, bridge, crib and pickleball at 30 venues across Victoria, Langford, Oak Bay and Saanich. For more information on how you can volunteer email volunteer2022@55plusgames.ca our visit https://55plusbcgames.org/greatervictoria2022/.

