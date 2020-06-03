It’s time to start phasing out oil, gas and coal

Readers says it would make electricity less costly and our air and water cleaner and much healthier

It’s high time that we start phasing out oil, gas and coal, all highly polluting and unhealthy and expand the use of wind farms and tidal electricity generation.

This would make electricity less costly and our air and water cleaner and much healthier. It would also make our recovery quicker with much less cost.

We need to do these things for all our people and also to preserve our wildlife which so many of us cherish.

Our songbirds are disappearing, surely because of the pollution of the oil and gas. This must stop now.

Dona Anderson

Sooke

Letters to the editor