It’s time to start phasing out oil, gas and coal

Readers says it would make electricity less costly and our air and water cleaner and much healthier

It’s high time that we start phasing out oil, gas and coal, all highly polluting and unhealthy and expand the use of wind farms and tidal electricity generation.

This would make electricity less costly and our air and water cleaner and much healthier. It would also make our recovery quicker with much less cost.

We need to do these things for all our people and also to preserve our wildlife which so many of us cherish.

Our songbirds are disappearing, surely because of the pollution of the oil and gas. This must stop now.

Dona Anderson

Sooke

Letters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Colwood gallery’s closure draws sympathy

Just Posted

Metchosin adds parking restrictions, enforcement as visitors flock to beaches

Parking enforcement in District kicked up

Cyclists see potential and pitfalls in Sooke infrastructure

Getting from Sooke Road to Galloping Goose Trail a challenge for bike riders

SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Facility set to reopen to the public

Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

UPDATED: Bear spotted walking on sidewalk near Uptown

Urban sightings prompt warnings from Saanich Police Department

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Transition of other B.C. communities will be monitored before a decision to ease restrictions

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Most Read