LETTER: Anti-vaxxers not getting the message

The term “anti-vaxxer” has been associated with negative responses such as ignorant, selfish, misinformed and others too harsh to say. As such, it appears these people are changing their description to pro-choice to lessen the stigma of anti-vaxxer.

I think these 15 percenters need to understand the following: COVID is real and millions have died. The current majority of deaths are unvaccinated people of all ages.

Your pro-choice stance works for the grocery store you go to or the movie you want to see or the colour of your hair. It doesn’t apply to not doing what is best for the human race. The sad fact is more of you will continue to die until you figure it out.

Wayne Messer

Saanich