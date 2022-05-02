LETTER: Backward thinking on checkout bags

Re: Checkout bag ban begins next month (News, April 28)

So if I have this right, the bags currently available at checkout that are useful and can be reused several times are banned, but the flimsy ones for produce that are hopeless to reuse (and that we typically get a lot more of) are still being continued? It seems a bit backward to me.

Having a significant minimum price (a dollar or two for example) on the checkout plastic bags would surely achieve the desired effect of reducing landfill while still allowing them to be used where appropriate.

Richard Sharman

Sooke



