LETTER: Backward thinking on checkout bags

LETTER SIG

Re: Checkout bag ban begins next month (News, April 28)

So if I have this right, the bags currently available at checkout that are useful and can be reused several times are banned, but the flimsy ones for produce that are hopeless to reuse (and that we typically get a lot more of) are still being continued? It seems a bit backward to me.

Having a significant minimum price (a dollar or two for example) on the checkout plastic bags would surely achieve the desired effect of reducing landfill while still allowing them to be used where appropriate.

Richard Sharman

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: The truth matters

Just Posted

Music, alumni and residents greeted the annual Tour de Rock as a team rolled into Sidney for its finale last October. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Tour de Rock team unveiling marks start of Vancouver Island cancer fundraiser

An entomologist collects two female lymantria moths. (Black Press Media file photo)
Aerial spraying for invasive moth this month around View Royal

For Mother’s Day, people are pretty open to a beautiful bouquet in a variety of blooms as long as it’s nice, bright and cheerful, says one Saanich Peninsula floral supplier. That’s a good thing with weather and supply chain shortages. (Courtesy Eurosa Gardens)
Blooms may vary this Mother’s Day: Greater Victoria floral designer, supplier

Victoria police are seeking these two potential witnesses of an April 20 arson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Two more potential witnesses sought in Victoria arson investigation