Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Ban dogs in urban wild parks

In response to Mr. Walker’s letter of June 16, what does he think dogs are but human infringement? And one that does sufficient damage that many park systems ban it (including the national parks in the U.S.) to protect the environment?

The research is clear: dogs have a disproportionate impact on wildlife compared to most of the activities he lists. With urban parks, the question is finding ways to minimize impact, not eliminate it. Removing dogs is an easy way to make a huge, ongoing improvement in the natural environment, which also has a positive impact on other beach users who don’t own dogs.

In other words, if we’re serious about environmental protection, it’s past time we banned dogs in our urban wild parks.

Garrett Therrien

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: Accessibility improvements needed at Langford Lake

Just Posted

Cpl. Pat Bryant of the Central Saanich Police Service cleans a car Saturday during a fundraiser car wash in support of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Central Saanich car wash brings Tour de Rock team closer to $800k goal

The Spinning Wheels Tour team members dip their bike wheels in the Pacific Ocean Saturday morning as they start their cross-Canada bike ride in support of people living with Parkinson’s. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Cyclists depart Victoria on cross-Canada tour for Parkinson’s awareness

Artist Andrea Fritz explains Natural Connection – and how the four panels of wood each representing its own ecosystem – to a passerby during installation of the artwork on Cadboro Bay Road. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Artist sculpts ecosystems in live-edge wood for Oak Bay art walk

A new piece of wall art at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library was unveiled in June to help tell the stories and history of B.C.’s Black pioneers. (Courtesy of B.C. Black History Awareness Society)
New James Bay wall art helps tell story of B.C. Black pioneers