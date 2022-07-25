LETTER: Bravo! to the Philharmonic Fling

LETTER SIG

Summer was kick-started at Macgregor Park on July 10 by the remarkable Sooke Philharmonic Fling event.

Conductor and music director Yariv Aloni stepped in to present a superb program of local star musicians and their solos on trumpets, clarinets, flugelhorns and violins.

The concert featured famous works composed by Edward Grieg, Strauss, Joaquim Rodrigo, Bizet, Mozart, Andrew Webber and a string ensemble played by Sooke’s Harmony Youth Project.

The audience was spellbound by the orchestra’s performance, surrounded by sun and blue sky in our beautiful park.

Thank you to all volunteers, symphony organizers and participants for this joyful event.

R. Fleming

Shirley


