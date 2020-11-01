LETTER: Businesses define a community

The businesses of a community define it.

The community government’s mandate should be to assure a safe, just, and prosperous society through protecting life, property and assuring physical prosperity for the community.

Democratically elected government’s business should not be about enforcing morality. Good government’s business should only be about addressing the common good of all the people it represents – so as not to serve the needs of a few at the expense of the many.

How is Sidney town council defining (or redefining) Sidney these days by virtue of the types of businesses and building permits it is allowing? Does town council’s definition of Sidney represent how most citizens living here would define themselves?

Mary Moreau

Sidney