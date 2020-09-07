LETTER: Calming nerves during COVID testing

I would like to offer my thanks to all the folks working in the COVID-19 call and testing centres.

In the Aug. 26 paper, it mentioned the high call volumes and long wait times. I can attest to this. My wait time was almost two hours. However, everyone I spoke to was friendly and professional and explained the circumstances. They are working hard to meet the demand. I learned that many of them stay late, taking calls hours after their shifts have ended.

Despite the volume, anxiety, and frustration of people getting tested, everyone I dealt with remained extremely nice, right from the first call centre nurse to the security guard at the testing site. They did a great job of making me feel supported and informed.

Fearing that I might have contracted the virus and having to go through the process of testing was very emotional. In the midst of a scary situation, everyone was calm and efficient. We even shared a few laughs. To all those workers: thank you! And to my fellow Canadians: please remember to be patient and kind. We’re all in this together.

Tracey Kraemer

Saanich

