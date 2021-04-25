Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Changes needed for rules on dogs at Mt. Douglas Park

Our spring has already given us some great weather for being outdoors in the region’s parks, and of course the pandemic is increasing the numbers of people who are getting outside rather than pursuing indoor activities.

At Mt. Douglas / PKOLS Park, though, popularity is making the park experience unpleasant for many. As more and more people head to the park with their dogs, or as part of commercial dog-walking services, the number of off-leash dogs is damaging the park and frightening park users.

It’s fine to suggest (as signage and the Saanich website do) that dogs should “be under control” in the park, but frankly that’s not happening. When an exuberant large dog runs ahead of its handler to jump up on a child, then runs back to the handler who (unseen, around the corner of a trail) has whistled, that dog is not ‘under control.’

Nor is the dog who goes off into the woods to defecate or chase birds.

Dogs running off-leash create more and more informal trails through the underbrush, which are then followed by people, and sensitive habitat is invaded and trampled.

I understand that staff are reviewing the guidelines for dogs in all Saanich parks, but the time is now to make some simple changes at Mt. Douglas, before more harm is done (to people, other dogs, or plants and wildlife). Two changes would address the problem in the short term, while a larger review is completed: require all dogs to be on-leash, and limit each person to having two (or three?) dogs with them at any time.

I love dogs and I think it’s unfortunate that many people are developing negative responses to dogs, based on what is happening at Mt. Doug Park every day. No doubt we also need more off-leash areas dedicated specifically to dogs and their owners/handlers.

Right now, though, there’s a problem that calls for action. I encourage Saanich council to enact these two changes as soon as possible.

Lorne Daniel

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Supportive housing carries a cost

Just Posted

Zoë Tessier, a special projects coordinator at CanAssist, inspects a production Toilet Step Stool in the lab. (Photo courtesy Paul Green)
CanAssist engineers partner with province to give kids of all abilities a step up while potty training

UVic-based team ships 1,000 free stools to B.C. daycares with $1M from children’s ministry

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2 per in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

Hythe Pointe, a senior living complex proposed for Esquimalt Road, is targeting middle-income seniors. (Courtesy Avenir Senior Living)
Public hearing next stage for proposed nine-storey Esquimalt seniors residence

Height of Esquimalt Road building a concern for several councillors

Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Have you spotted the West Shore’s two-colour cherry trees?

The occasional tree sprouted both white and pink blossoms

The Hunt in Queens’ Park was purchased by the district in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay opens search for next arts laureate

District set to advertise for, install new arts advocate this year

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Whistle Stop owner Barry Van Dusen wants to send a message to the premier about inconsistent COVID regulations. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vancouver Island pub owner wants COVID consistency

Whistle Stop’s Barry Van Dusen has questions for Premier Horgan

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read