Letter: Climate change among the world’s major worries right now

There’s a small island, Lesbos, off the coast of Greece that has twice recently been ravaged by fires. The refugees seeking shelter there have twice lost what few possessions they had. Nobody wants those sad poor refugees.

Along the west coast of the United States of America from California through Oregon and reaching into Washington, the worst fires in history are killing many, destroying homes – whole communities. Adding to the visible damage the smoky haze is leaving an atmosphere which for years to come will poison the lungs of many. Put it all down to climate change.

You know, that much quoted statement that many dictatorial leaders dismiss as rubbish while they get financial backing from the fossil fuel industry?

Meanwhile in this crazy world of distorted values, millions of dollars perhaps billions, will be spent to put either Trump or Biden in the White House. Whatever it is it could surely be better spent on the poor and homeless.

Harry Jordan

Sidney

