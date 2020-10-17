Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Close B.C.’s borders to provincial traffic

So now the snowbirds from the eastern provinces, in particular Quebec and Ontario, are migrating west to B.C. seeing as they can’t go south this winter.

What is the difference between allowing them to come here and possibly spread the virus from their highly infected provinces and allowing the Americans to come here and possibly do the same thing? There is no difference.

Here in B.C. we have followed the policy guidelines very conscientiously to keep the spread down and it’s worked, whereas in Quebec and Ontario they have not taken COVID-19 seriously enough, especially the 20-40 age group, and they are in big trouble.

They should not be allowed to simply load up their motorhomes and head here to vacation, and the government should be on top of this right now, before it’s too late. Do we really believe they would even quarantine for two weeks when they got here? I doubt that.

The Alberta/B.C. border should be the same as the Canada/U.S. border at this critical time – essential economic travel only, and this should be enforced before it’s too late. We don’t want to see everything we’ve done to slow this virus destroyed.

Larry Zilinsky

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Victoria byelection an unnecessary expense

Just Posted

High-risk sex offender, Cameron Ratelle, was released into Victoria Friday afternoon after completing his sentence for sexual assault. (Victoria Police Department)
High-risk sex offender released into Victoria

Cameron Ratelle has a history of violent sexual offences against women aged 16-25

L to R - Westshore Towing owner dave LeQuesne and Peninsula Towing owners Meghan and Don Affleck believe the cost of dealing with abandoned vehicles, boats, Rvs and campers is a significant financial burden. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Greater Victoria tow operators at a loss with abandoned vehicles

Boats, RVs, trailers, vehicles add up to thousands of dollars a year

Jamie Lee Hellard, a.k.a. the ‘chalk fairy,’ poses with one of her custom chalk drawings. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria chalk fairy brings smiles to kids with cancer

Jamie Lee Hellard surprises pediatric cancer patients with custom chalk drawings on their birthdays

Roller Skate Victoria shoots their version of a viral TikTok video. (Roller Skate Victoria/Facebook)
WATCH: Victoria rollerskate school brings #cranberrydreams with new video

Roller Skate Victoria joins many others in imitating viral TikTok video

A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Public may not know final results on evening of B.C. election

Uncertainty stems from high number of mail-in ballots

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

The Nanaimo bar is now on liquor store shelves in the form of a new cream liqueur from Canadian whisky producer Forty Creek. (Photo submitted)
Canadian whisky company captures Nanaimo bar in a bottle

Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream liqueur has driven ‘renewed interest’ in the brand

Widget, RASTA's senior potbelly pig, enjoying his treats. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read