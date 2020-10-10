LETTER: Councillor wasn’t silenced

Re: the letter Saanich councillor muzzled (Sept. 30 Saanich News). I listened and watched the entirety of the council meeting as they discussed the new development of the Shelbourne Plaza. During that time I counted three times when Coun. Chambers spoke. Each time she was recognized by the mayor. I found no time when she wasn’t allowed to provide input to the discussion.

As for points of order, familiarity with Robert’s Rules are a prerequisite for municipal councillors and training sessions are available to elected officials. Coun. Chambers seems to still be having difficulty grasping or understanding the proper procedures. Perhaps it is time she did a little more homework.

The letter writer also criticized some of the council because they accepted donations from developers. As I listened to the meeting I heard several council members state they were unhappy with various aspects of the developer’s proposal. I didn’t hear any favouritism being expressed.

Bob Etheridge

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Site C dilemma prompts election call

Just Posted

‘Guide dogs don’t know how to social distance’: Victoria woman asks for patience

Woman with vision impairment says pandemic poses new challenges

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Canadians also consumed 59 million litres of whipping cream

Langford residents could be out of condo for weeks after balcony fire

Fire crews still investigating cause of Thursday evening blaze

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read