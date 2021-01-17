LETTER: Councillors’ travel raises questions

There are many questions for the three Greater Victoria councillors who traveled internationally in December despite government directives advising against non-essential travel.

When did the Victoria councillor travel to East Africa? Were committee or council duties carried out? How were his North Park liaison responsibilities handled? Is the federal taxpayer paying for the hotel costs, food and incidents while he’s holed up in a Vancouver hotel in quarantine for two weeks? What does the civic political party Together Party says about the issue?

How does the Metchosin councillor justify abandoning her post during the most serious crisis in generations while residents and businesses are under extreme pressure? How were residents able to contact her during this period of time? Does she think her council job is unimportant?

Why hasn’t the North Saanich councillor told the media when exactly she spent a week in Seattle, departing prior to the non-essential travel request from the premier and provincial health officer?

B.C. legislation speaks only to the issue of chronic absences on councils. Why is there no broader municipal policy – such as in North Cowichan – giving council an ability to censure colleagues?

What moral and leadership authority do these entitled councillors now have to govern? Is there a remedy short of the next election?

Stan Bartlett, past chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria