LETTER: COVID cases declining in B.C.

Your recent editorial on the provincial election refers to “the tarnish of climbing case numbers this fall.” That simply doesn’t reflect reality: the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases in B.C. has, in fact, been declining during September.

For example, the seven-day average for daily new COVID cases in B.C. (as of Oct. 1) was 96.7. That is a 19 per cent decrease from the previous seven-day period, and it is the lowest for any week since late August. Compare B.C.’s situation with Quebec and Ontario, where average daily new cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks, and B.C. continues to look very good.

Steven Murray

Victoria