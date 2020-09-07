Letter: Criminal element of street population ruining city

The acts of violence and other criminal activity are getting out of control in Victoria. The mayor and council have abandoned the citizens of our city, the business owners and other taxpayers. They have allowed too many criminals to live on the streets.

In the latest edition of the James Bay Beacon there is an article headlined ‘Living In Fear’ written by Anonymous, which clearly indicates some of the problems. Victoria used to be a safe and gem of a tourist city.

Most of the people living in tents in our city are law abiding but have found themselves in a situation beyond their control. We have to help these people.

However, there are some that will always resort to theft, drugs and violence. The city officials have to systematically remove these individuals from our streets, restore law and order, and bring back the Victoria that we once knew. Failing to do so will see Victoria continue in a downward trend where the city is no longer a safe and beautiful place to live.

Henry Fox

Victoria