LETTER: Defeated candidate seems bitter

I have never written to a newspaper before but feel I must register how very disappointed I am that you would print a letter that resembles hate mail to me.

Mr. Weisenberger attempted to achieve the position of mayor in North Saanich and was easily defeated by Mr. Jones in the October election. He is obviously very bitter in defeat and is attempting to stir up trouble with this letter. The letter achieves nothing good and only reinforces the fact that Mr. Weisenberger is a very bitter loser.

Christine Richards

North Saanich