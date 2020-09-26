LETTER: Democracy at stake in U.S. election

I Implore all fellow Canadians who know Americans to remind them how important it is to vote this election.

If we are to have another four years of Donald Trump the havoc and turmoil he would create for Canada would be dangerous and very scary. I truly fear that not only would our Canadian democracy be at stake living beside an autocratic country, but the well-being and sanctity of our planet would as well.

There are over 6,500 “Democrats Abroad” that live in B.C. alone, and only five per cent vote. If you are one of them or know of any one who is, please for the sake of Canada, your newly found sanctuary, vote as if your life and your children’s lives depend on it. Not only would you be contributing to strengthen the United State’s democracy but many others on our planet, including Canada’s.

Rachel McDonnell

Victoria