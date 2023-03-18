Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Development squeezing out sense of community in Cordova Bay

Re: “Potential ‘massive’ Cordova Bay development worries residents.”

It is, indeed, frustrating to see the changes to Cordova Bay, a community that has always been a family community, small enough to walk or bike around and with services to take care of our daily needs. Despite numerous open houses hosted by the municipality touting a continuing neighbourhood feel, and hard work by volunteers of the Cordova Bay Association, we are losing that sense of community.

The Haro development promised to be a “hub,” a meeting place. Surveys were taken of what amenities were desired by residents. It has been a missed opportunity, with small and medium-sized businesses evidently priced out of the market. So, no grocery store, no dollar store, no coffee shop, and no vibrancy. Has Saanich paid no attention?

Another missed opportunity is the new development of “elegant” (previously listed as “luxury”) condos at the corner of Cordova Bay Road and Fenn Avenue, right across the street from Cordova Bay Elementary (and after-school daycare). Families should be living there!

With the parking lots attracting more developers across the street from the Beach House restaurant, it is no stretch to realize that there will be no restaurant there if there is no parking for it; the property will be sold for the development of more condominiums, with commercial space promised but not at an affordable price for the stores and services we want and need.

I am NIMBY when it comes to residential lots being covered property line to property line with huge homes for the wealthy, interspersed with more condominiums filling our spaces. We need family housing and want a vibrant, inter-generational community. Isn’t that what planning departments should be doing?

Roselyn Jones

Cordova Bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Co-op housing the answer to affordability crisis

Just Posted

Miss Earth Canada Layanna Robinson, a Victoria resident, works alongside the students and community members March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
PHOTOS: Miss Earth Canada pulls weeds with Greater Victoria Green Team

Jason Isbell performs in Victoria at the Royal Theatre on March 6, 2023. (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
U.S. woman brings ashes to Victoria to see Jason Isbell play on anniversary of partner’s death

A recent legal action involving palm trees and the Victoria climate tried to challenge the duty of care owed to customers by businesses months after a purchase. (Pexels photo)
Victoria resident sues after palm trees die, claiming they were ‘negligently’ planted

The City of Victoria is looking at extending paid parking hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in a bid to cut its property tax increase. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria looks to further cut tax hike with longer paid parking hours

Pop-up banner image