Letter: District puts up roadblock on way to voting

LETTER SIG

As the municipal election looms, we are urged to exercise our constitutional right to vote by the District of Sooke. With a previous turnout of only 41 per cent in the 2018 Sooke election, the electorate clearly sees little reason to participate.

I recently experienced one reason why.

As a voter who knew I would be absent during the voting period, I applied for a mail-in ballot.

READ: Housing crisis takes centre stage in Greater Victoria

I first picked up my application on Aug. 12, brought it back Sept. 15 to be told I could not submit it until Sept. 21 (not informed of this in August), re-visited the district office on Sept. 21, and instructed them to mail my ballot to my home.

Almost two weeks elapsed and on Oct. 4, again walked to the district office to be told that mail-in ballots would not be posted until Oct. 5 (not informed of this on Sept. 21).

Since I was absent from early morning Oct. 5, I am basically being denied my right to vote by the District of Sooke.

The purpose of mail-in ballots is not simply for people unable to come to a polling station but also for those who will be absent.

There is no point in sending out mail-in ballots on the same day as the first advance poll for people who will be absent.

The town electoral officer stated that their policy is based on provincial guidelines but that Sooke town council can amend it. They have not.

This is essentially voter fraud and a blatant denial of my rights. With nonsense like this, is it at all surprising that people become disillusioned with ” democracy”?

Jeffrey Reid

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Letter: Sign vandalism a sad state of affairs

Just Posted

People facing homelessness face many stigmas, says the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. The group hosts a workshop in Sooke on Oct. 15. (File - Black Press Media)
Workshop in Sooke sets its sights on erasing homelessness’s stigmas

An attendee of an International Overdose Awareness day event in Victoria. Island Health issued an overdose advisory on Oct. 4. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Police are asking for witnesses, information and video footage after a person was stabbed in Victoria on Oct. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victim taken to hospital after rejecting treatment for stab wounds in Victoria

The Sooke School District trustee election is on Oct. 15. (Metro-Creative)
Meet your candidates: Seven eye three school board seats in Sooke

Pop-up banner image