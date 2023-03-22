LETTER: Elevating Sooke Potholes parking lot could solve flooding woes, save money

LETTER SIG

Re: Sooke Potholes parking lot getting makeover (News, March 3)

Reading about the bandage repairs to the Sooke Potholes has left me wondering why money is wasted on a minable repair.

Some months ago, I put forth a suggestion about increasing the elevation of the entire parking lot. As a result, motorists wouldn’t be swept away during the rainy season because it would be above the floodplain.

On the Potholes land, there is plenty of material to begin this venture.

Murray McCluskey

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beefs & Bouquets

Just Posted

A stalled program that sees police officers interact with Greater Victoria School District students has still received funding as police intend to revive it in recent years. Now, some are calling for an end to the program. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Funding remains amid calls to end Victoria police’s paused school liaison program

A forest of seaweed floats in the ocean. Synergraze Sustainable Agriculture and T’Sou-ke Nation have partnered to develop a process for turning seaweed into an additive for cattle feed. Still, it hasn’t come without controversy in East Sooke. (Shutterstock)
T’Sou-ke chief defends seaweed project as ‘environmentally friendly’

The Edward Milne Community School theatre department presents Little Shop of Horrors from April 20-22. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
EMCS students bring campy Little Shop of Horrors to life

The Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Popular Victoria historic site closes citing lack of provincial funding