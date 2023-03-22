LETTER: Elevating Sooke Potholes parking lot could solve flooding woes, save money

Re: Sooke Potholes parking lot getting makeover (News, March 3)

Reading about the bandage repairs to the Sooke Potholes has left me wondering why money is wasted on a minable repair.

Some months ago, I put forth a suggestion about increasing the elevation of the entire parking lot. As a result, motorists wouldn’t be swept away during the rainy season because it would be above the floodplain.

On the Potholes land, there is plenty of material to begin this venture.

Murray McCluskey

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke