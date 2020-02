Reader questions why council would allow new roads to be dug up

The new pavement is hardly dry on the Broomhill area roads and now they decide to carve paths in the new surface so they can install a natural gas pipeline for residents.

Why would Sooke council allow this on their expensive new pavement? Why would we not do a gas line prior? And why are they allowing such a terrible patch job by the gas company that leaves ditches in the new surface area.

Herb Haldane

Sooke



Letter to the Editor