LETTER: Gone forever is a very long time

There is no shortage of scientific research extolling the benefits of leaving old-growth forests intact. As a logger friend pointed out recently, there is also no shortage of timber to harvest in B.C.

The destruction of the last remaining 2.7 per cent of these ancient trees for profit is deplorable, unsustainable, and must be halted immediately.

As someone who twice voted to elect him, I am furious over John Horgan’s failure to act and his broken election promise to protect this valuable and irreplaceable ecosystem.

Be mindful that “Nero fiddled while Rome burned” and “gone forever” is a very long time.

Ron Osbcura

Sooke


