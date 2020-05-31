LETTER: Grateful for frontline workers

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

It is with deep appreciation that I wish to personally thank all frontline workers. I have family and friends that are dedicated workers and also family members affected by the hospitality and entertainment industries shut down.

I wish to especially acknowledge my sisters who own and manage a locally owned store that has been open seven days a week during these times.

Lady Mae Uniforms is an essential service providing medical and hospitality wear and accessories. The store has special meaning to our family as it was started by our aunt Olive Barnes, who turned 99 in March.

We have kept up her tradition of providing exceptional quality and service, and I am proud of our family and community as we all work together towards a positive and healthy future.

Marlene Davie

Saanich