A big thank you to the person who took the time to drive to our residence to leave my wife’s wallet in our mailbox after finding it in downtown Victoria.

Your kindness and special effort were so appreciated and served to remind us that despite the many troubles out there, there are still people like you who are decent and honourable and willing to help others when necessary.

A very merry Christmas to you.

Laurie D. Saucier

Esquimalt